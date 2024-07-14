MONTREAL
    Driver in critical condition after collision in Sainte-Croix, Que.

    A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a heavy vehicle on Sunday morning in Sainte-Croix, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region southwest of Quebec City.

    "Emergency services were called to Route Laurier, near 4th Road, at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. The two vehicles involved were travelling north," said Élizabeth Marquis-Guy, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec. "A road vehicle collided with a heavy vehicle as the latter was making a right turn. As a result of the impact, the vehicle swerved out of its lane and ended up in the roadside ditch."

    The driver of the road vehicle, a man in his 30s from Laurier-Station, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the heavy vehicle, a man in his 50s, suffered no injuries.

    At around 9:30 a.m., Route 271 was closed to traffic for an undetermined period.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2024.

