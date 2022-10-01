CF Montreal beats DC United 1-0 in last home game before playoffs

CF Montreal got the job done in their last home game before the playoffs, defeating DC United 1-0 on Saturday in front of a packed house at Saputo Stadium.

The Montreal team dominated the match, but got some help from the opposing team -- Defenseman Donovan Pines deflected a Zachary Brault-Guillard pass into his own net and that goal was the difference in the 90 minutes of play.

Montreal CF (19-9-5) is undefeated in its last five games (4-0-1) and still has a shot at the top spot in the East Association. Earlier Saturday, the Philadelphia Union lost 4-0 to Charlotte FC.

D.C. United's Jackson Hopkins, left, puts pressure on CF Montreal's Joel Waterman during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal on Saturday, October 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

With 64 points and one game remaining, the Union holds a two-point lead over the Blue-White-Black. If both teams were to finish the campaign with 65 points, it would be Montreal who would take the tiebreaker due to a greater number of wins.

In the case of DC United (7-20-6), they are guaranteed to have the worst record in MLS. This was their fourth 20-loss season, more than any team since 2000.

Called up to play for their national teams during the international break, Alistair Johnston, Ismaël Koné, Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Romell Quioto, Robert Thorkelsson and Joel Waterman were back with CF Montreal. Waterman and Kone started the game while Piette and Johnston came on in the second half.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Oct. 1, 2022.