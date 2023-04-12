CF Montreal acquires Duke and Lassiter from Inter Miami in return for Miller

CF Montreal has acquired American midfielder Bryce Duke and Costa Rican international Ariel Lassiter from Inter Miami in exchange for Canadian defender Kamal Miller and US$1.3 million in general allocation money (GAM).

Duke played as a defensive midfielder, replacing the injured captain Gregore. According to the daily Miami Herald, Inter Miami is finalizing the transfer of defensive midfielder Dixon Arroyo from Ecuadorian club Emelec.

He was acquired from Los Angeles FC at the start of the 2022 season in return for US$100,000 from GAM and has played so well that Inter Miami recently signed him to a long-term contract.

Lassiter, meanwhile, joined the Florida club ahead of the 2022 MLS season in return for $100,000 in GAM and has played 41 games with them.

Miller, 25, represented Canada at the last World Cup in Qatar.

CF Montreal has lost its last two games and is currently ranked 15th and last in the Eastern Association. They will play their first game of the season at Saputo Stadium this weekend against D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.