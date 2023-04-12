CF Montreal acquires Duke and Lassiter from Inter Miami in return for Miller

CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller, left, and Charlotte FC midfielder Alan Franco battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller, left, and Charlotte FC midfielder Alan Franco battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon