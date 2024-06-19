Cement blocks impede access to downtown parking space reserved for people with reduced mobility

There's a disabled parking spot downtown that is not very accessible for people with reduced mobility because large cement blocks on the sidewalk prevent people from getting out of their cars.

Susan Charlap says the spot for people with reduced mobility must be accessible but the blocks on the sidewalk near the corner of Mansfield Street and Ste-Catherine Street West makes it tough to use.

"I can't even open the driver's door," Charlap said while showing the difficulty with the parking space on Wednesday.

"Make this spot completely accessible to people who have handicapped issues ... I guess that's really what I'm asking for, just to show a little bit more sensitivity to handicapped people."

Car doors can't open, and exiting from the other side of the car is dangerous.

'Make this spot completely accessible to people who have handicapped issues,' says Susan Charlap near the corner of Mansfield Street and Ste-Catherine Street West. (Christine Long/CTV News)

"Dealing with someone who's handicapped. It's very probable that they will have a wheelchair, a walker, some apparatus that has to be removed. And as you can see, it's not possible," Charlap said.

The blocks appear to be supporting the light pole on the corner.

"I can testify that they've been here a minimum of two years, and it's been two years that I've been battling with them," she said.

A City of Montreal spokesperson said the blocks are there for security reasons as road work continues on Ste-Catherine Street and promises the blocks will be moved as soon as it's safe to give access.

Even if the blocks are moved, Charlap says the spot is difficult to access for anyone, but especially people with reduced mobility.