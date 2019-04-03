Featured Video
Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, new album in 2019
Celine Dion performs "My Heart will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 7:25PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 7:26PM EDT
Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency soon, but the superstar singer will keep herself busy by releasing new music and embarking on a new world tour later this year.
Dion told a packed venue Wednesday that she will kick off her Courage World Tour in North America. The Canadian singer says she is expecting to release "Courage," her 12th studio album, in November.
Dion performed a few songs including "I'm Alive" and "My Heart Will Go On" after making the announcement at the The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
The singer says she felt motivated recently to get back on the road and create new music for the first time since the death of her husband-manager Rene Angelil in 2016.
Latest Montreal News
- Opponents of Bill 21 form human chain at Westmount High to protest
- Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, new album in 2019
- Adele Sorella is appealing her murder conviction in the deaths of her two daughters
- Montreal doctors take part in national 'day of action' to combat gun violence
- REM, agricultural union create trust to protect farmland near new Brossard train station