There is new information on the investigation into the murder of a little girl in Trois-Rivieres.

Nine-year-old Cedrika Provencher disappeared near her home in 2007. Years later, her remains were found in the woods by a passing hunter.

More recently, court papers show police have focused on one suspect all along: Jonathan Bettez.

Bettez was subject to some “extraordinary” investigatory measures by police, according to the court documents.

He became a suspect shortly after Provencher’s disappearance after it was noted he owned a red Acura similar to the one seen by eyewitnesses at the time of the child’s disappearance.

There were other owners of such a car, except Bettez was the only one without an alibi.

On several occasions he refused to take a polygraph test. Immediately after this, the Surete du Quebec kept a keen eye on Bettez.

He was followed and monitored for nearly a decade, the documents revealed.

The SQ, in fact, built a monumental trap around Bettez. They used undercover agents to contact the suspect, informing him that he won a luxurious golf trip to Mont-Tremblant – all expenses paid.

There were other winners – but they were all undercover officers gathering to try and befriend Bettez.

One of them eventually succeeded, and tried to get Bettez to make incriminating statements in conversation.

However, Bettez eventually became suspicious and pulled out.

A similar scenario was used after Provencher’s remains were found, to see how he would react. Hidden cameras and microphones were installed almost everywhere he went – including his home, workplace, and even within his social circle.

When the search warrants were finally authorized, investigators discovered child pornography on his computer, which led to his arrest.

Bettez hasn’t been formally charged in connection with Provencher’s suspected murder, because police need a minimum of evidence to obtain and execute a search warrant.

In this case, the threshold of evidence is much lower than would be required by a prosecutor to charge Bettez with a crime. Police said prosecutors may see coincidences – suspicious behavior – but nothing strong enough to file charges. This is why Bettez is only accused of possession of child pornography.

But police are still continuing their search for more evidence in this case.