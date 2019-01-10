

CTV Montreal





A Catholic Priest and a cardiologist are urging parents to evaluate the new sexual education classes that are part of Quebec's curriculum, and consider pulling their children out of those classes at the elementary school level.

Dr. Raouf Ayas and Father Robert Gendreau, who works for the Archdiocese of Montreal, have written a manual about sexual education for parents who think the Ministry of Education approved courses are inappropriate.

According to a statement from the Archdiocese of Montreal, the booklet is the personal initiative of Ayas and Gendreau and "the Archdiocese of Montreal is not involved in this initiative or the publication of this book."

The Ministry of Education began working on the sexual education courses several years ago and this is the first year they are being implemented across the province.

The information taught is meant to be age appropriate and will be inserted into other subjects.

Ayas and Gendreau said there are certain topics in the program that go against Christian values.

They argue that the government curriculum never discusses the soul, conjugal relations, marriage, abstinence, chastity, or fidelity.

As a result they wrote their manual, called Réflexions pour susciter le dialogue parents/enfants sur le programme Éducation à la sexualité du Ministère de l'Éducation du Québec de la maternelle à la 3e année du primaire (Reflections to encourage dialogue between parents and children on the sexual education program of the Quebec Ministry of Education from kindergarten to Grade 3) to provide arguments for parents about providing their own lessons.

The Education Minister, Jean-Francois Roberge, was not impressed upon learning of Ayas and Gendreau's book.

He said that sexual education is an essential education topic, and said that parents should not expect to easily pull their children out of classes.

"The only exemptions issued will be for very specific reasons, for example for students who have experienced significant trauma," said Roberge.

Éducation à la sexualité: des apprentissages essentiels. Les seules exemptions délivrées le seront de manière exceptionnelle pour des motifs très précis, par exemple pour des élèves ayant vécu des traumatismes importants. #CAQ #ÉduQc #Polqchttps://t.co/kEVg4bRKFC — Jean-F. Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) January 10, 2019

The English Montreal School Board begins teaching sexual education classes next month.

A spokesperson for the board said members will read the Catholic-inspired manual before deciding how to react.