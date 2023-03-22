Caroline St-Hilaire made administrator of international Francophonie organization

The former CAQ candidate in Sherbrooke, Caroline St-Hilaire, has been appointed administrator of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

The OIF confirmed on its website that the secretary general of the Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwanda, appointed St-Hilaire.

St-Hilaire will hold the organization's second most important position and be based in Paris.

"I am very grateful to the secretary general of the OIF, Mrs. Mushikiwabo, for the trust she has placed in me. Ready to devote myself to our organization that brings together 88 states and [governments] to build a flourishing future for La Francophonie!" said the former CAQ candidate in a tweet.

Toute ma reconnaissance à l’endroit de la Secrétaire générale de l’@OIFrancophonie, Mme @LMushikiwabo pour la confiance qu’elle me témoigne. Prête à me consacrer à notre organisation qui regroupe 88 États et gvts afin de construire un avenir florissant pour la Francophonie! https://t.co/by2JE3IRrS — Caroline St-Hilaire (@Sthilairec) March 21, 2023

St-Hilaire's candidacy was proposed by the Legault government a few weeks ago, a suggestion that was strongly criticized by opposition parties.

The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) accused the CAQ of "patronage" by trying to give a prestigious position to its candidate, who was defeated in the Sherbrooke riding by Christine Labrie in the last general election.

In January, the CAQ leader had also considered appointing St-Hilaire to a "tailor-made" Quebec delegate position in Barcelona -- "a partisan appointment," according to the Liberals and Quebec Solidaire.

The OIF director position has remained vacant since the unexpected departure of Geoffroi Montpetit on March 10. The Quebecer had been in the position for about a year, but his contract was not renewed.

Caroline St-Hilaire was a member of the Parliament of Canada for four terms from 1997 to 2008, where she was responsible for women's issues, transportation, human rights and sport. She was also the first woman to become mayor of Longueuil, from 2009 to 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2023.