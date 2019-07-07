

CTV Montreal





The Carolina Hurricanes have matched the Montreal Canadien's offer sheet to restricted free agent Sebastian Aho, just a day ahead of the deadline.

"DONE DEAL! We have OFFICIALLY matched the @CanadiensMTL's offer sheet for @SebastianAho!" the Hurricanes announced on their official Twitter account.

Though Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell announced the team's intentions to match the offer sheet last Tuesday. The Canadiens have been caught in limbo since, waiting for the deal to be finalized.

The Canadiens shocked the NHL just hours into the opening of the free-agent market by offering a five-year contract worth an average of US$ 8.454 million per year to Aho.

The deal would have seen the Hurricanes receive a first round pick, a second round pick and a third round pick in return for Aho.

By matching the offer, the Hurricanes will pay Aho $42.27 million over five years, with $21.17 million of the contract coming in signing bonuses delivered during the first two years of the deal.