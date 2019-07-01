The Montreal Canadiens tendered an offer sheet to Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho on Monday, the first day of NHL free agency.

According to the team's Twitter account, the offer is for five years, with an average annual value of $8.454 million.

Aho is a restrictred free agent, which gives the Hurricanes the opportunity to match the Canadiens offer. If they decline, the team will be compensated by a package of draft picks. With the value of the offered contract, the Canadiens would give up a first, second and third round pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

The 21-year-old Aho posted a career-best 30 goals and 83 points last year. In 242 NHL games, he's scored 83 goals and 114 assists.

The Montreal Canadiens’ first move of the day was a small one.

The club shored up the backup goalie position, signing Keith Kinkaid to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract ($1.75 million) with goaltender Keith Kinkaid.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2019

Last year Anti Niemi was given the task of backing up star goalie Carey Price, but inconsistent play led the Habs to not offer him a new contract.

The 29-year-old goalie has posted a career record of 64-55-17 during six seasons with the New Jersey Devils. He has a career GAA of 2.90 and save percentage of .906. Last year Kinkaid had the worst numbers of his career, going 15-18-6 with a .981 save percentage and 3.36 GAA.

Kinkaid was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in March but never played a game with the team.

The Canadiens also signed forward Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract.

Barber had no points in three career NHL games with the Washington Capitals, all played in the 2016-17 season.

Last year, he posted 31 goals and 29 assists in 64 games for the AHL's Hershey Bears.