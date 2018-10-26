

CTV Montreal





In the wake of Quebec's election there have been many rumours about what will happen to MNAs who lost their seats, or simply lost power.

Among those being discussed is former Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

Friday morning radio host Bernard Drainville said that Leitao had been approached by the federal Liberals to run in next year's federal election.

Leitao was quick to deny that, saying on Twitter that he was elected on Oct. 1 to represent Quebecers and he intends to stay around for the next four years.

Leitao is very popular within the Liberal party for his work in reducing the province's debt and its deficit.