GLENDALE, ARIZ. -- Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price has to start his rehab all over again due to the club's recent shutdown with COVID-19.

In addition to the mandatory shutdown, Price himself contracted COVID-19, slowing his rehab on all fronts.

After consulting with his and the team's doctors, it was agreed that the team's No. 1 goalkeeper will resume his rehabilitation from the beginning.

The club also provided medical updates on Jake Allen, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Brendan Gallagher, Mathieu Perreault and Tyler Toffoli.

Allen underwent an MRI on Monday after being injured in the Jan. 12 game in Boston. More details about his status will become available when the team returns to Montreal, but the previously announced timetable of at least a week's absence still applies.

Meanwhile, Byron skated solo for the third consecutive day. There is a good chance he will join his teammates for a full practice this trip.

Gallagher skated at the Bell Sports Complex and could be back in a week or two.

Perreault has a lower body injury. There is no timetable for his return at this time.

Finally, Toffoli is recovering well from hand surgery and is expected to return during the current trip.

The Habs no longer have any players under the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

BACKUP IN LAVAL

Earlier Monday, the Habs sent forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen to the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens also announced that defenceman Gianni Fairbrother has rejoined the Rocket and resumed training, having completed his isolation period required by the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Dominique Ducharme's team will face the Arizona Coyotes late Monday afternoon in a matchup of the two worst teams in the NHL so far this season.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2022