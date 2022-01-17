Advertisement
Habs send Harvey-Pinard, Ylonen and Fairbrother to Laval Rocket
Montreal Canadiens left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) and Florida Panthers right wing Owen Tippett (74) collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves)
GLENDALE, ARIZ. -- The Montreal Canadiens have sent forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the Laval Rocket on Monday.
The Habs also announced that defenseman Gianni Fairbrother has rejoined the Rocket and resumed training, having completed his isolation period required by the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Dominique Ducharme's team will face the Arizona Coyotes late Monday afternoon in a matchup of the two worst teams in the NHL so far this season.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2022.