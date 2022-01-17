GLENDALE, ARIZ. -- The Montreal Canadiens have sent forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen to the Laval Rocket on Monday.

The Habs also announced that defenseman Gianni Fairbrother has rejoined the Rocket and resumed training, having completed his isolation period required by the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Dominique Ducharme's team will face the Arizona Coyotes late Monday afternoon in a matchup of the two worst teams in the NHL so far this season.

