MONTREAL -- Winger Josh Anderson will be back in action when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, according to the team's practice lineup on Saturday.

Anderson practiced on the right side of Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki in a regular jersey. The 27-year-old from Ontario has not played since Dec. 2 due to an upper-body injury.

In 25 games this season, Anderson has seven goals and six assists. Although he has missed the last 11 games for the Habs, he is still tied with Nick Suzuki for the team lead in scoring.

Dominique Ducharme indique avoir confiance que Josh Anderson pourra disputer le match de lundi, mais sa présence demeure à confirmer.



Dominique Ducharme says he's confident Josh Anderson will play on Monday, but his status remains to be confirmed.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 15, 2022

With Anderson back in the lineup, Laurent Dauphin will be left out.

Defensively, Chris Wideman is expected to return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for a headbutt on Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula on Wednesday. Corey Schueneman is the player cut from the roster.

The Canadiens (7-24-5) play four games away from home in six days next week, with stops in Arizona on Monday, Dallas on Tuesday, Las Vegas on Thursday and Colorado on Saturday.