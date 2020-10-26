Advertisement
Carey and Angela Price introduce latest addition to the family on Instagram
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 7:40PM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 7:41PM EDT
Canadiens goalie Carey Price and his wife Angela took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third child on Mon., Oct. 26, 2020. (Photo: Breakfast Club of Canada)
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have welcomed a lot of new players to their family this offseason. Now, their star goalie has done the same.
Carey Price's wife Angela took to Instagram on Monday to announce the birth of the couple's third child. The baby photo included a name tag introducing the newest Price to the world: “Hello, my name is Lincoln.”
“2020 isn't so bad after all,” Price captioned the photo.
The newest addition is the third child for the Prices.