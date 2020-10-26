MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have welcomed a lot of new players to their family this offseason. Now, their star goalie has done the same.

Carey Price's wife Angela took to Instagram on Monday to announce the birth of the couple's third child. The baby photo included a name tag introducing the newest Price to the world: “Hello, my name is Lincoln.”

“2020 isn't so bad after all,” Price captioned the photo.

The newest addition is the third child for the Prices.