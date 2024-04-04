MONTREAL
    Car set on fire in Montreal's east end

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    The force received a 911 call at 3 a.m. Thursday about the flames on A.-A.-Desroches Street near Saint-Émile Street.

    "When police arrived, firefighters were already there," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They were working to try to bring the flames under control."

    Dubuc notes the vehicle is "a total loss."

    As the cause of the fire remains unknown, the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

    There were no reported injuries.

