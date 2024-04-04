Car set on fire in Montreal's east end

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The force received a 911 call at 3 a.m. Thursday about the flames on A.-A.-Desroches Street near Saint-Émile Street.

"When police arrived, firefighters were already there," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They were working to try to bring the flames under control."

Dubuc notes the vehicle is "a total loss."

As the cause of the fire remains unknown, the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

There were no reported injuries.