Car set on fire in Montreal North; no arrests
A car was severely damaged in a suspicious fire in a residential area of Montreal North Wednesday night.
Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. about the flames on Matte Avenue, near Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.
"The cause of the fire is unknown," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The file has been transferred to the arson squad."
No arrests have been made.
Comtois says the car has been towed in order to be examined by investigators.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who predominantly speak French at home declined in all provinces and territories except Yukon between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest census release.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence: officials
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
Increased loneliness, isolation a side effect of inflation for Canadian seniors
Canadian seniors are being forced to make tough choices, cutting out frills and nice-to-haves in the face of near 40-year-high inflation rates. But older adults also face a unique, less-talked-about challenge — the increased social isolation that experts say often occurs as a result of high inflation.
Large fire in central London railway arch now under control: fire service
A large fire that broke out in a railway arch in Southwark, central London, on Wednesday morning was under control by midday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
Majority of Canadians say sexual misconduct is a big issue in youth hockey: survey
Amid allegations of sexual assaults involving members of past Canadian men’s world junior hockey teams, Canadians say sexual misconduct remains a concerning issue within the sport’s culture.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayor 'concerned' about daycares not opting into $10 a day program
Toronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Huge country music festival cancelled for third time and fans want refunds, answers
One of the largest music festivals in Canada was scheduled to be this weekend. But instead, it was cancelled for the third year in a row.
Atlantic
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
'I was just really scared': N.S. man recovering in B.C. after falling from balcony
A Maritime family is warning others about unexpected hazards you may encounter when renting a place to stay from a private host through platforms like Airbnb.
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
London
-
SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries following incident on Highbury Avenue
The province's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of a man's injuries he suffered early Wednesday morning.
-
Police asking public to use caution after baby locked inside vehicle
Provincial police are asking parents to always be mindful after a baby was locked inside a vehicle accidentally.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police locate missing 17-year-old girl
Police in Sarnia, Ont. have located a missing teenage girl.
Northern Ontario
-
Magic mushrooms found in northern Ontario geocache
Police are issuing a warning to northern Ontario residents after a bag of hallucinogenic drugs was found in a geocache in a provincial park.
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
-
Couple fears for safety after man hurls racist insults in front of their 8-year-old daughter
A family is concerned about their safety after they were berated outside of their home by a man who hurled racist abuse at them telling them to go back to Pakistan or India.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway crash west of Calgary
One person is dead and westbound traffic in a section of the Trans-Canada Highway has been reduced to a single lane following a morning crash west of Calgary.
-
Calgary man lands in B.C. hospital after falling from two-storey balcony at Airbnb
Lawrence Pickrem thought he’d be celebrating a weekend away with friends in Vernon, B.C., but two hours into the trip on Friday it changed dramatically.
-
Calgary senior's disappearance enters fourth day
The search for a missing 82-year-old Calgary woman has entered its fourth day and police are concerned for her safety.
Kitchener
-
Fire crews advise caution after more than 100 animals were killed in two separate barn fires
Rural fire crews were busy this week after two separate barn fires north of Kitchener were responsible for the deaths of over 100 livestock. Between the two fires, 116 cattle and four horses were killed, according to fire officials.
-
'This is bigger than football': Golden Hawks welcome back Light House members for training day
A tradition has returned to the turf on Tuesday at University Stadium in Waterloo.
-
Guelph teen arrested for reportedly pulling fire alarm, smashing window at hospital
Guelph police have arrested a teen they say pulled a fire alarm at a hospital and smashed a window.
Vancouver
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMP
Surrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Vancouver rents: $1,450 a month for a loft bed in a living room shared with 1 woman, 3 rabbits
Finding herself unable to afford her rent, a Vancouver woman was desperate to stay in her suite – so she crammed into the corner of her living room and posted an ad looking for a roommate to share the small space with her and her three rabbits.
Edmonton
-
Part of 97 Street closed for fire response
No one was hurt in a fire at an apartment building in central Edmonton overnight.
-
UNESCO team in Alberta to judge if Wood Buffalo Park should go on endangered list
A United Nations body that monitors some of the world's greatest natural glories is in Canada again to assess government responses to ongoing threats to the country's largest national park, including plans to release treated oilsands tailings into its watershed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and hot for the rest of the week
The string of above-average days continues. AND...it's set to get even hotter Thursday through Saturday.
Windsor
-
Woman dies after crash involving cement truck in Chatham-Kent
A 55-year-old woman has died after a collision between a cement truck and an SUV on Tuesday.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.
Regina
-
Service disruption at Assiniboia hospital highlights province-wide issue
Assiniboia is one of more than a dozen towns in Saskatchewan to face a healthcare disruption in the last month.
-
Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.
Ottawa
-
St. Brigid's occupiers want charges laid against petition poster campaigners
Posters against the group setting up shop in the former St. Brigid's church in Lowertown will have to come down because they violate city bylaws, according to the head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services.
-
Everyone else to blame for LRT failures, everyone involved tells inquiry
The written closing submissions in the province’s public inquiry into Stage 1 of Ottawa’s light rail transit project are a summary of the finger-pointing seen and heard during the live testimony in June and July. A common theme that emerged is that the interested parties were not at fault, but were instead the victims of the other parties involved.
-
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who predominantly speak French at home declined in all provinces and territories except Yukon between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest census release.
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.