Car parked near St-Michel home destroyed by suspected arson: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating another suspicious car fire, this time one that occurred Wednesday morning in the Saint-Michel district.

Around 1:10 a.m., first responders were called to the car fire at a residence on 12th Avenue.

Firefighters and police (SPVM) arrived on the scene around the same time. The flames were extinguished before they could spread to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The destroyed car was towed away for examination by the SPVM arson squad.

No incendiary objects were found at the scene. The cause of the fire was still unknown at daybreak, and police did not report any arrests.

Police analyzed local surveillanec camera footage to gather more information.

Less than 24 hours earlier, two cars parked in front of a commercial building were engulfed in flames in Montreal East, on Notre-Dame Street near Broadway Avenue and Montreal East City Hall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2023.