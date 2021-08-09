MONTREAL -- A 24-year-old man is in hospital after the vehicle he was in crashed into a tree and caught fire during a street race in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. Monday on de l'Acadie Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street Ouest.

"According to the first information we have from different witnesses, two vehicles were racing on de l'Acadie heading southbound and one of the drivers lost control," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson.

The car hit a tree and caught fire.

"Following the impact, there was a fire that started in the vehicle, but both people inside managed to get out before the arrival of the firefighters," Brabant said.

The 24-year-old passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

"We do not fear for his life," Brabant added.

The 20-year-old driver was not injured and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

Montreal police says it located the other vehicle involved in the race a few streets away, but the driver had fled.