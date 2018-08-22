

CTV Montreal





Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault announced the latest addition to his team on Wednesday, as prominent businessman Pierre Fitzgibbon will represent the party in the Terrebonne riding.

Fitzgibbon spent several years as a vice-president at the National Bank of Canada and was CFO of pulp and paper company Domtar for five years in the 1990s.

Legault praised Fitzgibbon’s managerial skills, while Fitzgibbon described his political views as “progressive.”

When asked if any promises had been made about a cabinet position, Fitzgibbon said he would to see what positions might be available after election day on Oct. 1.

Legault said that with 110 candidates announced so far, he’s confident he can put together a talented team should the CAQ prove victorious.

“It will be very tough to pick 20 or 25 ministers. I think right now I’m not shy to compare our team with the Liberal team or PQ team,” he said. “We’re successful and I’m happy to see people like Pierre accepting to join the team.”

Among the priorities Fitzgibbon laid out for the riding were measures to relief traffic congestion. He said he would push for an extension of Highway 19 and widening of Highway 25. Those steps would put him in opposition to the administration of Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who has come out against highway expansion in the area, saying that the majority of motorists end up in Montreal, which has its own traffic problems.