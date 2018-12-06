

CTV Montreal





The provincial government has introduced legislation to standardize school taxes across Quebec.

Homeowners everywhere except the Laurentians will see a reduction in school taxes.

School tax rates across the province vary from 10 cents per 100 dollars of property valuation to 31 cents per 100 dollars.

The province plans to eventually reduce them to 10 cents per 100 dollars for everyone, which will save homeowners and renters, but cost the provincial government hundreds of millions of dollars.

The bill also gives the Ministry of Education the ability to compensate school boards for whatever needs are not met by school taxes, although the government also plans to eliminate school boards.