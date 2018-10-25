

Among its campaign promises, the CAQ plans to forge ahead with abolishing school boards across the province.

English school boards are protected by the Canadian constitution, yet Premier Francois Legault has said he's willing to invoke the notwithstanding clause to abolish them.

Not so fast, said Russell Copeman, head of Quebec English School Boards Association.

“Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which is the section of the Charter that guarantees the English-speaking community the right to control and manage its educational institutions, is not subject to the notwithstanding clause. You cannot override Section 23 rights in the Canadian Charter with the use of the notwithstanding clause,” he said.

“So that’s just not on. It’s not a question of wanting to use it or not wanting to use it. It cannot be used to override Section 23 rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”



