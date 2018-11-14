

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Finance Minister said Wednesday that one of the first bills to be introduced in the shortened fall session will be a law to lower and standardize school taxes.

Eric Girard said that he expected many bills would be tabled during the two-week session that will begin on Nov. 27.

CAQ leader Francois Legault has long said that he wanted to lower or completely eliminate school taxes as part of his plan to wipe out school boards

The winter session of the National Assembly will begin in February.