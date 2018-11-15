

CTV Montreal





The CAQ government is in talks with Ottawa in hopes that it can gain control over immigration and deliver on a campaign promise to take in fewer immigrants.

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette continued high-level talks Thursday in Quebec City with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc.

Jolin-Barrette is also in talks with his federal counterpart, Ahmed Hussen.

Quebec is not looking for a confrontation with Ottawa, said Jolin-Barrette – is it looking for common ground.

That might be difficult when it comes to immigration: the Trudeau government is planning to boost the number of immigrants who come to Canada over the next three years.

The CAQ, meanwhile, wants to deliver on a campaign promise to cut immigration levels in Quebec by 20 per cent.

Last year, Quebec accepted around 52,000 immigrants, who came to the province under one of three categories:

refugees

immigrants who come under the family reunification program

economic immigrants.

The province is currently only responsible for choosing economic immigrants.

The CAQ wants to gain control over the other categories, saying it received a clear mandate from Quebecers when it won a majority government with 76 seats.

The party argues Quebec can better integrate immigrants if it takes in fewer.

“We were clear in the last campaign about the fact that we will reduce immigration temporarily to 40,000 immigrants per year - temporarily - to be sure to help them to be well integrated and to be able to learn French and also to find a job. So we are really in that way of thinking to get well integrated into the Quebec society,” said Jolin-Barrette

The CAQ has faced a lot of criticism for this plan, including from Quebec solidaire – the sovereignist party is siding with the Trudeau government, saying that maintaining or increasing numbers is the right path to take.

“We will always agree with Quebec having more powers on its own affairs,” said Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. “But when it comes to reducing immigration, when it comes to divisive politics, when it comes to closing the doors to people around the world that want to build their lives in Quebec with Quebecers, we will not be an ally of this government.”

Jolin-Barrette is set to table the annual immigration plan by Dec. 7.