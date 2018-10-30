

CTV Montreal





From mechanics to managers, educators to engineers – if you’re looking for a job, the Eastern Townships might be the land of opportunity.

There have never been so many jobs available in the region, according to the Sherbrooke Board of Trade.

There are 5,500 jobs to fills, a spike from the 800 available last year.

“These are companies that will pay very well,” said Louise Bourgault, head of the Sherbrooke Board of Trade, adding that in some cases, they'll even provide housing.

Recruiters say the Townships offer the chance for not only a good career, but exceptional quality of life.

“We have a lake, ski hills, golf courses, and not much traffic congestion,” said Bourgault.

Recruiters are hoping immigrants in particular will take a chance on the area.

“Frankly, they don't have enough information on what's out there,” said Delfino Campanile, who runs Promis, an organization that helps immigrants settle in regions.

There are 130 cultural communities in the Eastern Townships, said Campanile.

By and large, people in the regions are welcoming, he said but admits there's still some work to do.

"With some individuals, there’s fear of the unknown; we don't know a lot of immigrant individuals, we don't know exactly what they’re coming for. Are they coming to transform our society? And our message is we’re here to say, ‘No they're coming to contribute, they’re there to help, to find their own path. If they come to Canada and Quebec, it’s because they’re willing to make a place for themselves,” he said.

While Premier Legault campaigned on a promise to lower immigration levels, people in the Eastern Townships say that would hurt a lot of businesses which are currently struggling to find workers.

“We actually need to raise immigration levels,” said Mohamed Soulami of Actions Interculturelles. “We in the Townships just don't have enough workers.”

A job fair will be held in the Eastern Townships next week.