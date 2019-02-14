

CTV Montreal





A new CAQ bill offering free pre-kindergarten classes for all four-year-olds across the province is already facing heavy criticism.

Following through on one of the CAQ’s main election promises, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge tabled the bill Thursday.

Both the Liberals and the PQ blasted the plan, saying it doesn’t make sense, and that the CAQ is stubbornly going ahead with a plan that school boards and experts have said is impossible, unnecessary – or both.

“The pattern of not listening to anyone but themselves and also, they have one idea, the decision is made, and they’re going to follow through the idea, no matter what people are going to say. They’re not listening to the parents, the school boards, or the experts,” said Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy.

“We are very concerned that the basis of all this reorganization of the school system is simply based on an electoral obsession and now an obsession of this government to go forward with this, when it's not something that is wished for, it's not something that is good for the kids,” added PQ education critic Veronique Hivon.

Extending kindergarten to four-year-olds is a cornerstone of the CAQ’s planned education reforms, a topic that’s been a priority for the government.

Premier Francois Legault personally championed the idea, saying he was willing to risk his seat for it.

At a leaders’ debate during the election campaign, the moderator asked what promise he'd be willing to resign for if he failed to deliver it and pre-k for four-year-olds was his answer.

Legault has argued that having children in classrooms at a younger age can help detect learning disabilities earlier and in turn, they can get the support they need sooner.

The CSQ union is also taking a stand against the plan, saying the education minister is making the wrong move by pushing “wall-to-wall” pre-k for four-year-olds, despite “numerous divergent voices.”

They say the current system, with a select number of pre-k classes in underprivileged neighbourhoods, is a good one.

School boards on both the French and English side have already said there's not enough room in their schools to accommodate these extra classes, because schools are overloaded and they don't have the staff.



