

CTV Montreal





Young adults shouldn't get used to smoking cannabis: the Quebec government hopes to raise the minimum legal age to 21 by the end of the year.

The junior Minister for Health and Social Services, Lionel Carmant, confirmed that plan Wednesday on his way into a cabinet meeting, saying the government was working on legislation to fulfill the electoral promise.

He also said he would be in charge of the dossier, instead of Justice Minister Sonia Lebel, whom Premier Francois Legault said last week would be in charge of changing cannabis legalization legislation.

Carmant, who is a doctor, said the main goal was to protect the developing minds of children and young adults.

"We are worried about psychiatric complications involving children," he said, pointing out that the medical professionals recommended against the use of cannabis by those under 25 at public hearings.

Carmant said he hoped raising the age would send a message that cannabis is not a harmless drug.