Candiac Man gets $2,752 in fines for driving 200 km/h

Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.

The driver was issued a $2,430 speeding ticket, another for $322, and four demerit points for zigzagging between traffic lanes. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days.

However, the consequences are not over for the driver after the seven-day suspension.

According to Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), once the person pays their fine, their licence will be suspended for up to a full year.

To get his licence back, the driver will have to pass a new driving test. The licence will come with higher fees, and insurance companies normally impose much higher premiums on the driver at fault.

The Sûreté du Québec says that speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.