TORONTO -- Artturi Lehkonen scored with 4:11 left in the third period and Shea Weber iced it with an empty-netter as the Montreal Canadiens upset Pittsburgh 2-0 to secure a berth in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Carey Price made 22 saves for the shutout as 12th-seeded Montreal won the best-of-five qualifier series in four games.

The game's first goal came after Paul Byron took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover and drew three Penguins to him as he skated behind the net.

Byron passed it in front to Lehkonen for the one-timer past netminder Tristan Jarry. Weber's goal came with 31.8 seconds left.

Jarry made 20 saves in his first career post-season start. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan turned to the all-star netminder as a replacement for Matt Murray, who has lost eight of his last nine post-season starts.

The Canadiens barely made the cut for the NHL's 24-team restart but have shown they belong. Few predicted that Sidney Crosby and the fifth-seeded Penguins would be eliminated so early.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 7, 2020.