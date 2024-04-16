Canadiens sign prospect Luke Tuch to two-season entry-level contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-season entry-level contract, general manager Kent Hughes announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

Tuch has also signed a one-way contract with the Laval Rocket, allowing him to finish the current season in the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old, six-foot-two, 209 lb. forward scored 10 goals and 20 assists in 39 games this season with the Boston University Terriers of the NCAA.

This season, Tuch played alongside defenceman Lane Hutson, who recently signed a three-season entry-level contract with the Habs. Hutson picked up an assist in his first career NHL game on Monday night, in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings in Detroit.

Tuch and Hutson reached the Frozen Four of the U.S. Men's College Hockey Championship, where their team lost to the University of Denver in the semi-finals. This setback enabled the Canadiens to offer them their first professional contract.

Last season, Tuch and the Terriers won the NCAA Hockey East championship. However, they lost in the final to Boston College this year.

The hockey player from Syracuse, New York, was selected in the second round, 47th overall, by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 16, 2024.