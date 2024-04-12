MONTREAL
    Canadiens sign defenceman Lane Hutson to three-year entry-level contract

    Boston University's Lane Hutson (20) looks to pass the puck during the third period of a regional final against Minnesota in the men's NCAA college hockey tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Josh Jurgens, The Associated Press) Boston University's Lane Hutson (20) looks to pass the puck during the third period of a regional final against Minnesota in the men's NCAA college hockey tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Josh Jurgens, The Associated Press)
    The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Lane Hutson to a three-year entry-level contract, the NHL team announced Friday.

    The 20-year-old from Holland, Mich., had 15 goals and 34 assists in 38 games with the Boston Terriers, and his 49 points were tied with Denver's Zeev Buium for most among NCAA defencemen.

    The five-foot-10, 162-pound rearguard was both a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA men's hockey, and named to Hockey East's first all-star team for the second straight year.

    Internationally, Hutson helped the United States win gold at the 2024 world junior hockey championship and bronze at the 2023 tournament.

    Hutson was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

    Montreal plays the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, followed by a home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday and Tuesday. The Canadiens say Hutson will join the team on Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 12, 2024.

