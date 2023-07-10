Canadiens sign forward Mitchell Stephens to one-year, two-way contract
The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a one-year, two-way contract.
The 26-year-old from Peterborough, Ont., had 20 goals and 21 assists in 68 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket last season.
Stephens has three goals and 10 assists over 72 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Detroit.
He was selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Lightning in the 2015 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023
