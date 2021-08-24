MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have named France Margaret Bélanger as president, sports and entertainment of the CH Group.

Bélanger was executive vice president, chief commercial officer of the Canadiens since January 2017 and has been with the organization since 2013.

In May 2020, she assumed leadership of the entertainment business, while continuing to oversee legal and public affairs and community relations.

She will continue to focus on all marketing, event planning and business aspects of the CH Group, which includes the Canadiens and evenko.

"Working with our talented teams, we will continue to develop and deliver through our brands renowned sports and entertainment events to create unique and memorable experiences for the world's best fans," said Bélanger in a news release.

Bélanger previously gained extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions during her 18 years at Stikeman Elliott.

"With her unifying leadership and expertise, France Margaret will continue to build successful partnerships and lead our 'one team' approach across the organization," said Canadiens owner and CEO Geoff Molson.

Molson retains his responsibilities as president of the Canadiens and general manager Marc Bergevin will continue to report to him.

Bélanger also sits alongside Molson as the Canadiens' alternate governor on the NHL Board of Governors. In 2020, she was selected by Commissioner Gary Bettman to serve on the NHL's Executive Inclusion Council.