Canadiens nab first win of the season against Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault salutes the crowd following an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Montreal, Saturday, October 23, 2021. Perreault scored three goals in the game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadians won Saturday night's game 6-1 against the Detroit Red Wings, breaking their five-game losing streak.
The Tricolore scored more goals in a period and a half against in this game than in their first five games combined.
Christian Dvorak and Ben Chiarot each had a goal and an assist, while Mike Hoffman also scored for the Canadiens (1-5-0).
Mathieu's Perreault scored two goals, his final hat trick putting the icing on the cake as the match came to a close, marking a victorious 6-1 game for Montreal's favourite team.
With files from The Canadien Press.