KELOWNA, B.C. -- Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price says more people need to know about the history of residential schools.

The goalie who grew up in British Columbia once talked to his grandmother about her residential school experience, where she faced "social injustices."

Speaking to 680 News, the star shot stopper says few Canadians know what residential schools were like.

Lynda Price, Carey's mother, is a chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in northern B.C. He says sharing stories about the residential school experience makes her emotional.

He adds that residential schools have had a "cumulative effect" on generations of Indigenous people.

Ottawa has committed to further support the identification and investigation of burial sites near former residential schools (after allocating $27 million in 2019), following the discovery of unmarked graves in several provinces.

"This part of our history in Canada has not been covered very well," said Price, speaking from Kelowna.

"We have to do a better job in the future of recognizing that this is part of our history and it's just not right."