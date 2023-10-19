Montreal

    • Canadian MP calls on Quebec to reverse course on tuition hike

    Federal MP Anthony Housefather called Quebec's measure to raise tuition for out-of-province university students short-sighted and that it will not do anything to stop the decline of French.

    He is calling on the Francois Legault government to reverse course.

    "It doesn't stop the decline of French. It's a very short sighted position that will, in my view, harm social relationships, harm our business community, harm our universities," Housefather said on the Vassy Kapelos Show. "I'm calling upon the CAQ government to reverse course. It's a terrible idea."

    The decision will hike rates for university students from the rest of Canada to almost double the $9,000 they currently pay.

    Housefather said Quebecers need to start speaking to government representatives and explain why it's harmful.

    "Not only to the English-speaking minority, Quebec, in our institutions, but also to the entire business community, to the entire social fabric of Montreal, and to the relationship we have with other provinces." he said. "We want other Canadians to come to Quebec, to see the beauty in Montreal, see the beauty in the Eastern Townships, where Bishop's is, just see what a great province we have."

    The measure has been criticized by the Montreal Metropolitan Chambre of Commerce, business leaders, and opposition parties, including the Parti Quebecois (PQ).

    PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said it would not achieve the goal of slowing French's decline.

    McGill University halted plans for a $50-million French-language training program in response to the announcement.

    Housefather said he wants other Canadians to come to Quebec and even stay and start a business here.

    "I don't think this contributes to that at all," he said.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News