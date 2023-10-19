Canadian MP calls on Quebec to reverse course on tuition hike

Federal MP Anthony Housefather called Quebec's measure to raise tuition for out-of-province university students short-sighted and that it will not do anything to stop the decline of French.

He is calling on the Francois Legault government to reverse course.

"It doesn't stop the decline of French. It's a very short sighted position that will, in my view, harm social relationships, harm our business community, harm our universities," Housefather said on the Vassy Kapelos Show. "I'm calling upon the CAQ government to reverse course. It's a terrible idea."

The decision will hike rates for university students from the rest of Canada to almost double the $9,000 they currently pay.

Housefather said Quebecers need to start speaking to government representatives and explain why it's harmful.

"Not only to the English-speaking minority, Quebec, in our institutions, but also to the entire business community, to the entire social fabric of Montreal, and to the relationship we have with other provinces." he said. "We want other Canadians to come to Quebec, to see the beauty in Montreal, see the beauty in the Eastern Townships, where Bishop's is, just see what a great province we have."

The measure has been criticized by the Montreal Metropolitan Chambre of Commerce, business leaders, and opposition parties, including the Parti Quebecois (PQ).

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said it would not achieve the goal of slowing French's decline.

McGill University halted plans for a $50-million French-language training program in response to the announcement.

Housefather said he wants other Canadians to come to Quebec and even stay and start a business here.

"I don't think this contributes to that at all," he said.