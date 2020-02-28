MONTREAL -- Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay have won gold in the women's 10-metre synchronized event at the first World Series diving event of the year.

Benfeito, from Montreal and McKay, from Calgary, scored 313.02 points Friday, well ahead of second-place finishers Pandelela Pamg and Leong Mun Yee of Malaysia (297.66).

Russia's Ekaterina Beliaeva and Iuliia Timoshinina were third (288.30).

Benfeito and McKay finished third in the World Series standings last year.

In the men's three-metre synchronized event Friday, Montreal's Phillipe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., were fourth.

Russia's Nikita Shleikher and Evegenii Kuznetsov captured gold. Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher of Great Britain were second and Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Yahel Castillo Huerto of Mexico were third.

The World Series, normally featuring up to five events, has been cut to three meets this year because of the novel coronavirus. China, a diving power, is not competing this weekend.

Montreal is the first World Series stop. Events follow in Kazan, Russia and London.

The event continues Friday night with the women's three-metre synchronized and men's 10-metre synchronized event.

Competition concludes Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.