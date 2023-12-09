Canada wins gold, bronze at short track speedskating World Cup stop in Beijing

Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold and William Dandjinou claimed bronze as Canada enjoyed a two-medal day at the short track speedskating World Cup stop in Beijing on Saturday.

Pierre-Gilles, of Sherbrooke, Que., won the men's 500 metres in a time of 40.711 seconds, beating Quentin Fercoq of France (40.875) and Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands (41.280).

Montreal's Dandjinou finished third in the men's 1,500 with a time of two minutes 19.179 seconds.

Korea's Kim Gun Woo won gold (2:18.934), ahead silver medallist Wenlong LI of China (2:19.009)

The short track World Cup continues Sunday in Beijing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.