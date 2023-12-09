MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada wins gold, bronze at short track speedskating World Cup stop in Beijing

    Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada reacts after winning the 500-metre final race at the World Cup short track speedskating event in Montreal, Saturday, October 28, 2023. Pierre-Gilles won gold on Saturday at the World Cup stop in Beijing, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada reacts after winning the 500-metre final race at the World Cup short track speedskating event in Montreal, Saturday, October 28, 2023. Pierre-Gilles won gold on Saturday at the World Cup stop in Beijing, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold and William Dandjinou claimed bronze as Canada enjoyed a two-medal day at the short track speedskating World Cup stop in Beijing on Saturday.

    Pierre-Gilles, of Sherbrooke, Que., won the men's 500 metres in a time of 40.711 seconds, beating Quentin Fercoq of France (40.875) and Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands (41.280).

    Montreal's Dandjinou finished third in the men's 1,500 with a time of two minutes 19.179 seconds.

    Korea's Kim Gun Woo won gold (2:18.934), ahead silver medallist Wenlong LI of China (2:19.009)

    The short track World Cup continues Sunday in Beijing.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News