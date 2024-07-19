MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Auger-Aliassime loses to Berrettini in Swiss Open quarterfinals

    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action during a quarterfinal match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Peter Klaunzer/The Canadian Press/AP, Keystone) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action during a quarterfinal match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Friday, July 19, 2024. (Peter Klaunzer/The Canadian Press/AP, Keystone)
    Share

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Swiss Open clay-court tennis tournament with a 7-6 (9), 7-6 (2) quarterfinal loss to Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

    Berrettini went up 5-0 in the second tiebreaker before converting his first match point on serve.

    Auger-Aliassime missed a chance to take control of the first set when Berrettini came back from triple break point in the sixth game to hold for a 3-3 tie.

    The Italian then converted set point on return in the ensuing tiebreaker when Auger-Aliassime ended a six-shot rally with an unforced error.

    Auger-Aliassime's career record against Berrettini fell to 2-5.

    The Canadian, who turns 24 next month, is scheduled to play in men's singles and doubles at the Paris Games starting next week and used this tournament as a tune-up. Tennis at the Olympics will be held on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.

    On Monday, Auger-Aliassime and Swiss partner Dominic Stricker lost 6-4, 7-6 (4) to top seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Czechia's Adam Pavlasek in the first round of doubles competition.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News