Canada Day celebrations: What's happening in and around Montreal this year

With Canada Day right around the corner, here is a list of events where you can celebrate Canada’s 155th birthday in the Greater Montreal area and Quebec:

MONTREAL, OLD PORT

Celebrations will begin at the 1 p.m. opening ceremony with a 21-gun salute accompanied by the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP officers. Throughout the day, you can engage in activities such as face painting, temporary tattooing, and sharing the Canada Day cake.

A live concert at Carré Saint-Pierre will begin at 8 p.m., where one can enjoy traditional Algonquin and Acadian music, see the performance of Marc Dupré and Annie Villeneuve, and dance to reggaeton and popular hits.

Canada Day celebrations will end with a bang this year, as Montrealers can watch the fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

For more information, visit the event page.

BEACONSFIELD

Canada Day celebrations in Beaconsfield will be held at Centennial Park (288 Beaconsfield Blvd.) from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Local residents can enjoy free circus workshops, face painting, street entertainment, and inflatable games throughout the day, ending the night with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

For more details, visit the Beaconsfield website.

LAVAL

Take advantage of the green space at the Centre de la nature de Laval (901 du Parc Ave.) and enjoy its activities for Canada Day. Obstacle courses, artistic workshops, food trucks, and animated games will be available starting at 2 p.m.

Evening celebrations include a live music concert at 8:30 p.m., featuring Paul Kunigis and the QW4RTZ group. Canada’s 155th birthday will then culminate with fireworks on the site after the concert.

For more information, visit the event page.

POINTE-CLAIRE

Canada Day festivities will begin at Alexandre-Bourgeau Park (2 Cartier Ave.) at 2 p.m. Pointe-Claire residents can enjoy free entertainment which includes DJs, face painting, a magician, a circus workshop, and swimming at the Pointe-Claire Village Pool.

There will be a musical performance by Groove Affair from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the fireworks getting launched from Lake Saint-Louis shortly thereafter.

For further information, visit the website of Pointe-Claire.

LONGUEUIL

Celebrations begin at 11 a.m. with the national anthem, followed by a Canada Day parade in the Greenfield Park borough (departing from Parklane St. at 2:30 p.m.). Festivities for families will be held at Empire Park after the parade, with a variety of games and entertainment and a play area for toddlers.

Fuso's music show and Kim Richardson’s live performance will follow at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, while the fireworks will conclude Canada Day celebrations at 10:30 p.m.

For more details, visit Longueuil's website.

QUEBEC CITY

Quebec City will be celebrating Canada's 155th birthday at two main locations: the Plains of Abraham and the Dufferin Terrace.

The opening ceremony starts at 11 a.m. by the Château Frontenac, which includes tasting the traditional Canada Day cake. From noon until 10 p.m., families can watch 10 on-stage performances, featuring scientific animator Yannick Bergeron and musician Bill Bestiole. Children can also enjoy a wide range of activities such as skating and virtual reality games.

At 10 p.m., Canada Day celebrations will finish with the annual fireworks show.

For more information, visit the event page.