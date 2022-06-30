What to do in and around Montreal this long weekend
Looking for fun things to do in and around Montreal this long weekend?
Here are a few ideas:
A crowd gathers for the annual Montreal International Jazz Festival. (CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson)
JAZZ IT UP
Montreal's beloved Jazz Festival is back from June 30 to July 9.
Check out the full schedule of performers and reserve tickets at the festival's website.
WHERE: Quartier des spectacles
PRICE: Varies
People look on as fireworks explode over Montreal's old port. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
LIGHT UP THE SKY
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montreal's annual international fireworks competition is back every Saturday from June 25 to Aug. 6.
WHERE: La Ronde
PRICE: Free
People line up at a food truck. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
LET'S EAT
Starting July 1, Montreal's food trucks return to the Olympic Park every Friday... Need we say more?
WHERE: Esplanade of the Olympic Park
PRICE: Varies
Artist Sylvie Marsolais paints a mask. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
ART FOR EVERYONE
Mtl en Arts brings together hundreds of artists and transforms Montreal's Gay Village into the largest open-air art gallery in eastern Canada from June 29 to July 3.
WHERE: Sainte-Catherine Street East between Saint-Hubert and Papineau streets
PRICE: Free
People take in the sun at the Clock Tower beach in the Old Port in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
OLDIES BUT GOODIES
As always, Montreal has lots to offer each summer, whether it be picnicking on Mount Royal Park, flying a kite at Beaver Lake or visiting one of the city's public markets.
If you're in the mood to be in nature, consider supporting local and picking your own fruit and vegetables at one of the city's many farms (just search for the one closest to you).
On a hot day, pack a towel (and some sunscreen) and spend the day at a beach -- you have a choice of Verdun Beach, Jean-Doré Beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau, Plage Boucherville, the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, just to name a few.
Don't forget you can also visit these places (and more) any time:
