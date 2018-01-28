

CTV Montreal





A day after Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard wrapped up a cultural and economic mission to China, representatives from that country announced steps to promote the province as a tourist destination in their home country.

According to the event’s website, the Canada-China Tourism Summit included more than 60 Chinese tour operators working to develop new itineraries in Quebec.

Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to Canada and Chinese Consul-General Peng Jingato were both present for the announcement, as were several representatives of Canada and Quebec’s tourism industries.

During his trip, which featured stops in Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai, Couillard was on hand for the announcement of 40 contracts between Chinese and Quebec companies, worth a total of $262 million.

During one stop, Couillard declined to comment on reported human rights abuses in China, saying Quebec “Will not dictate to China how they govern themselves internally.”