

The Canadian Press





An unrestricted general strike of bus drivers working for five school boards in the Montreal area could be triggered on Monday morning if no agreement is reached by then.

A new offer was offered to members of the Teamsters union over the weekend, but no decision has yet been announced.

The possible strike, which would affect more than 6,500 students, was postponed from April 10 to give negotiations more time.

A strike would not cancel classes.

The affected school boards are Marie-Victorin and Patriotes on the South Shore, Trois-Lacs in Vaudreuil-Dorion, and the Lester B. Pearson and Montreal School Boards.