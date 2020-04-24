MONTREAL -- Good news, Brossard residents – the deadline to take down tempos has been extended again.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the municipality of Brossard announced recently that it would be extending the deadline to April 30. They decided on Friday to extend it again, this time to May 15.

With April weather forecasts occasionally calling for snow, homeowners who drive can take comfort knowing there’s still quite some time before the structures have to be taken down.