Hydro-Quebec signs partnership to develop 3000 MW of wind power capacity

One month after launching its strategy to accelerate wind power development, Hydro-Quebec has announced a partnership with two Indigenous communities and a regional municipality to develop various projects across a vast territory in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Wednesday, the Crown corporation said it is joining forces with the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, the Wemotaci Atikamekw and the MRC Domaine-du-Roy to develop the 5,000 km2 Chamouchouane zone.

The area could host up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of wind power capacity and several wind farms with investments totalling $9 billion.

Work is slated to start in August to confirm an initial project, including installing equipment to collect wind quality data.

The partnership, which was ratified in mid-June by a decree from the Quebec government, was described as a "win-win" for all signatories.

By becoming shareholders in the projects, the Indigenous communities and the MRC could benefit from independent revenues.

They are also expected to be involved in development planning, according to the press release.

This partnership is part of Hydro-Quebec's new strategy, presented on May 30, which aims to deploy 10,000 MW of additional wind power capacity by 2035.

Hydro-Quebec will also be the project owner rather than simply purchasing the electricity once the turbines have been built.

The decision to partner with the Indigenous communities and the municipality will allow them, as shareholders, to be involved in the early stages of project planning to ensure social acceptability.

"This egalitarian partnership embodies very well the vision we set out in our Wind Energy Development Strategy," said Hydro-Québec President and CEO Michael Sabia. "Together with our local partners, we will embark on a joint, collaborative approach that will have benefits for all of Quebec."

Community consultation is scheduled to begin next month.

The projects will take place "progressively and in coordination with the evolution of the electricity transmission network," the press release states. "The partners will agree together on the optimal strategy for the future, including the participation of industry promoters."

With its new model, Hydro-Quebec says it wants to prioritize the development of initiatives that can reach a capacity in excess of 1,000 MW.

It is also seeking to better coordinate wind power planning.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2024.