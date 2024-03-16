Boy, 16, missing from Lacolle; could be in Montreal area

Quebec provincial police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Mathieu Lapalme, 16, of Chambly was last seen on Friday at 8:45 p.m. in the Montée Van Vliet area of Lacolle, near the U.S. border. He is believed to be on foot and could be in the greater Montreal area.

Those close to him have reason to be concerned for his health and safety, said police.

Lapalme is five foot nine and weighs 119 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone who sees the teenager is asked to call 911.

Any information that could help locate him can be shared confidentially with the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.

