    • Boston beats Montreal in overtime in PWHL home opener at Verdun Auditorium

    Amanda Pelkey scored the overtime winner as Boston spoiled Montreal's thrilling Professional Women's Hockey League home opener with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

    Pelkey finished off a feed from Gigi Marvin at 2:17 of the extra period as Boston completed a comeback from 2-0 down.

    A rowdy crowd of 3,245 emotional spectators, many of whom lined up outside Verdun Auditorium hours before the game, filled the stands to take in the historic moment.

    Taylor Girard, Hannah Brant also scored for Boston (1-1-0), which had a game against Ottawa postponed earlier this week due to bad weather. Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots.

    Erin Ambrose, Laura Stacey scored for Montreal (2-2-0) and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 18 saves.

    Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin appeared to score the game-winner early in the extra period, but officials disallowed the goal after review due to goalie interference -- drawing heavy jeers from the home fans.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 13, 2024.

