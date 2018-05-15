

CTV Montreal





Giuliana Fumagalli - the mayor of Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension - has reportedly been suspended over allegations of harassment in the workplace.

According to an initial report by TVA, Fumgalli - a member of Projet Montreal - is under orders to work from home until further notice.

Mayor Valerie Plante said her administration became aware of the allegations late last week, and that a mediation process is underway.

The exact nature of the complaints against Fumagalli are unknown.

More to come.