Borough mayor suspended over alleged harassment complaints
(Photo courtesy of Giuliana Fumagalli/Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:08PM EDT
Giuliana Fumagalli - the mayor of Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension - has reportedly been suspended over allegations of harassment in the workplace.
According to an initial report by TVA, Fumgalli - a member of Projet Montreal - is under orders to work from home until further notice.
Mayor Valerie Plante said her administration became aware of the allegations late last week, and that a mediation process is underway.
The exact nature of the complaints against Fumagalli are unknown.
More to come.
