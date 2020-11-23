MONTREAL -- Boralex Inc. has signed a deal to buy controlling interests in seven solar power plants in the United States from Centaurus Renewable Energy LLC and other investors for $283 million.

The deal includes five solar plants in California, one in Alabama and one in Indiana.

CRE and other investors will retain certain non-controlling interests in the assets.

The operations were commissioned between 2014 and 2017 and benefit from long-term power purchase agreements.

Boralex chief executive Patrick Lemaire says the acquisition will mark the company's entry into the California, Alabama and Indiana markets and will be a springboard to further development.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.