It’s time for a boost: Quebecers aged 60 to 64 can make appointments for their third COVID vaccine as of Monday, Dec. 27.

To get the booster, patients must have received their second dose of the vaccine at least three months prior.

Although getting the booster is not mandatory, it is strongly encouraged by public health. Data suggests that a third dose increases protection against new variants, such as the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading across the province.

Those eligible for a third jab are people ages 60 and up, healthcare workers and caregivers, immunocompromised people and those with certain health conditions, and pregnant people. The booster is also available to any Quebecers who have received two doses of AstraZeneca of Covishield.

Beginning Monday, vaccine appointments can be scheduled on the Clic Santé website.

Quebec reported 7,874 new cases Sunday. There are now 58,287 active coronavirus infections across Quebec.